'Completely free to make any decision' - FC Andorra boss reveals goalkeeper Jesus Owono is yet to decide on football return following tragic death of Jesus de Miguel

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FC Andorra manager Carles Manso has confirmed that goalkeeper Jesus Owono is still considering his future in the sport. The 25-year-old remains away from the squad as he processes the tragic events surrounding the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.

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Owono contemplating footballing future

Manso has stated that goalkeeper Owono is yet to decide whether he will return to professional football following his red card in a Spanish second division match on November 2, where a collision with Tenerife forward De Miguel tragically resulted in the player passing away in hospital the following day.

'What we have to do is support him in every way and be close to him,' Manso said. 'We will give him space so that he feels completely free to make any decision, whether he wants to return, when, or if he does not want to return. When he feels it is appropriate and when he feels genuinely ready to take a decision like that, he will do so.'

A period of immense mourning

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Spanish football, particularly impacting the two clubs involved - prompting Andorra to release a statement on Owono's behalf on November 4, in which the Equatorial Guinea international admitted he was enduring 'the most difficult days of my life'.

'I feel enormous pain over the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family, and everyone who loved him,' Owono said in the statement. His words reflect the deep emotional toll the event has taken, with the club hierarchy fully backing his need for a prolonged leave of absence.

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Andorra prepare for return to action

While Owono - who has made six appearances in the second division this season, conceding 10 goals - remains focused on his recovery and family, FC Andorra are scheduled to return to the pitch this weekend.

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Next matches ALM Segunda Division 12:30 AND

Saturday's upcoming match against Almeria in the Spanish second division will undoubtedly be an emotional occasion for all involved, as Andorra - currently sitting 19th in the standings with 11 points after 12 rounds - prepare to take the pitch for the first time since the tragedy.

Support system in place for Owono

Following the tragic passing of De Miguel, LaLiga, alongside the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Liga F, coordinated a series of heartfelt tributes across all matches played from November 6 to 9, 2026. Guided by the unified message 'Forever in Our Memory', every stadium observed a solemn minute of silence before kickoff, accompanied by floral offerings and commemorative shirts.

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Extending that collective tribute well beyond the opening whistle, matches were also briefly paused in the ninth minute - a poignant nod to De Miguel's jersey number - while memorial videos played on the stadium scoreboards.