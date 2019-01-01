Fatai Osho announces shock Remo Stars resignation

Despite leading the Sky Blues Stars back to the Nigerian topflight, the tactician’s tenure in Sagamu is at end

Fatai Osho has announced his immediate resignation as Remo Stars less than a week after guiding them to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Goal gathered that the tactician threw in the towel after the club appointed former Plateau United boss, Kennedy Boboye as his boss.

And few hours to Boboye’s confirmation as Technical Consultant of the Sky Blues Stars, Osho confirmed his departure via Facebook.

“I have resigned my position as the Technical Adviser of Remo Stars FC. I wish the team the very best in the NPFL,” he wrote.