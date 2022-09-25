Faroe Islands vs Turkey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as the Faroe Islands welcome Turkey to face them at Tórsvøllur in a Group C1 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Faroe Islands vs Turkey date & kick-off time
Game:
Faroe Islands vs Turkey
Date:
September 25/26, 2022
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST
Stream:
How to watch Faroe Islands vs Turkey on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
India
Sony LIV
N/A
Faroe Islands squad & team news
Neither near the top nor at the bottom of C1, the Faroe Islands may consider this a tournament well weathered.
Now, they'll hope to wrap up an effective dead rubber on a high note - and help give themselves a shot in the arm when it comes to ranking points.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Gestsson, Nielsen, K. Joensen, Lamhauge
Defenders
Davidsen, Vatnsdal, Nattestad, Baldvinsson, Johansen, Askham, Faerø, Vatnhamar, Jónsson
Midfielders
Mikkelsen, Hansson, Bjartalíð, Vatnhamar, Hansen, Agnarsson, R. Joensen, Andreasen
Forwards
Rólantsson, K. Olsen, Edmundsson, M. Olsen, Johannesen
Turkey squad and team news
Already promoted to the next tier of Nations League football, it has been an excellent campaign for Turkey this year.
They'd love to finish it on a high note too - and far away from home on the road, they'll back themselves to do it.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bayındır, Alemdar, Çakır
Defenders
Çelik, Demiral, Söyüncü, Kabak, Kadıoğlu, Ayhan, Yılmaz, Elmalı, Bulut
Midfielders
Kutlu, Kahveci, Kökçü, Ciğerci, Yüksek
Forwards
Aktürkoğlu, Dervişoğlu, Akgün, Ünder, Dursun, Ünal, Gürler