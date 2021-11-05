Fantasy football: Premier League team news, injuries, captain picks and more

One of the secrets to success in Fantasy Premier League is making sure you pay close attention to team news, so you can tweak your team accordingly.

A key player may be injured or your best goalscorer might be suspended, and it makes sense to keep on top of things in order to maximise your points return each week.

If you're looking for the latest team news, or just want some advice on the best captain picks or even a suggested wildcard squad, then Goal has you covered.

Gameweek 11 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (GMT) November 5 Southampton vs Aston Villa 8pm November 6 Man Utd vs Man City 12:30pm November 6 Brentford vs Norwich 3pm November 6 Chelsea vs Burnley 3pm November 6 Crystal Palace vs Wolves 3pm November 6 Brighton vs Newcastle 5:30pm November 7 Arsenal vs Watford 2pm November 7 Everton vs Tottenham 2pm November 7 Leeds vs Leicester 2pm November 7 West Ham vs Liverpool 4:30pm

GAMEWEEK 11 CHANGES DEADLINE: NOVEMBER 5, 6:30PM (GMT)

Injury news

Last updated: 05/11/21 3:30pm (GMT)

ARSENAL

Player Injury Likely return date Granit Xhaka Knee Unknown Kieran Tierney Ankle Late fitness test

ASTON VILLA

Player Injury Likely return date Morgan Sanson Illness November 5, 2021 Jacob Ramsey Ankle November 5, 2021 Trezeguet Knee Unknown

BRENTFORD

Player Injury Likely return date Shandon Baptiste Shoulder Unknown Joshua Dasilva Hip Unknown Mads Sorensen Knee Unknown Yoane Wissa Ankle November 20, 2021 Kristoffer Ajer Thigh December, 2021 David Raya Knee Unknown

BRIGHTON

Player Injury Likely return date Taylor Richards Lower back Late fitness test Aaron Connolly Heel November 6, 2021 Danny Welbeck Hamstring Unknown Dan Burn Knee Late fitness test Steven Alzate Ankle Unknown

BURNLEY

Player Injury Likely return date Aaron Lennon Illness Late fitness test Dale Stephens Ankle Unknown

CHELSEA

Player Injury Likely return date Christian Pulisic Ankle November 6, 2021 Timo Werner Hamstring Unknown Romelu Lukaku Ankle November 20, 2021 Mateo Kovacic Thigh Unknown Mason Mount Illness November 6, 2021 Marcos Alonso Knock November 20, 2021

CRYSTAL PALACE

Player Injury Likely return date Will Hughes Lower back Late fitness test Eberechi Eze Achilles Unknown Nathan Ferguson Other Unknown

EVERTON

Player Injury Likely return date Abdoulaye Doucoure Foot Unknown Andre Gomes Calf Unknown Yerry Mina Hamstring Unknown Dominic Calvert-Lewin Thigh Unknown Lucas Digne Muscle injury November 7, 2021

LEEDS

Player Injury Likely return date Patrick Bamford Ankle Unknown Luke Ayling Knee November 21, 2021 Robin Koch Groin Unknown Junior Firpo Other Late fitness test Jamie Shackleton Knock Late fitness test

LEICESTER

Player Injury Likely return date Ayoze Perez Illness Late fitness test James Justin Knee Unknown Wesley Fofana Leg Unknown James Maddison Illness November 7, 2021 Harvey Barnes Illness November 7, 2021 Marc Albrighton Knock November 20, 2021 Ricardo Pereira Knock November 7, 2021

LIVERPOOL

Player Injury Likely return date James Milner Thigh Unknown Harvey Elliott Ankle Unknown Roberto Firmino Hamstring Unknown Curtis Jones Eye injury November 20, 2021 Naby Keita Hamstring Unknown Joe Gomez Calf November 20, 2021

MAN CITY

Player Injury Likely return date Benjamin Mendy Unavailable Unknown Liam Delap Ankle Unknown Ferran Torres Foot Unknown Kyle Walker Foot Late fitness test

MAN UTD

Player Injury Likely return date Victor Lindelof Knock Late fitness test Raphael Varane Thigh December 5, 2021

NEWCASTLE

Player Injury Likely return date Paul Dummett Calf Unknown Elliot Anderson Knock November 6, 2021

NORWICH CITY

Player Injury Likely return date Todd Cantwell Achilles Unknown Sam Byram Thigh Unknown Christoph Zimmermann Ankle Unknown Grant Hanley Groin Unknown Ozan Kabak Illness Late fitness test

SOUTHAMPTON

Player Injury Likely return date Armando Broja Ankle November 5, 2021 Jack Stephens Knee Unknown

TOTTENHAM

Player Injury Likely return date Ryan Sessegnon Knock Unknown

WATFORD

Player Injury Likely return date Peter Etebo Quad March 2022 Francisco Sierralta Thigh November 7, 2021 Christian Kabasele Thigh Unknown Kiko Femenia Hip November 7, 2021 Ken Sema Medial ligament Unknown Kwadwo Baah Ankle Unknown

WEST HAM

Player Injury Likely return date Andriy Yarmolenko Knock Late fitness test Nikola Vlasic Knock Late fitness test

WOLVES

Player Injury Likely return date Hugo Bueno Thigh Unknown Jonny Knee 2022 Pedro Neto Knee Unknown Yerson Mosquera Hamstring 2022 Fernando Marcal Calf November 20, 2021

Suspensions table

Player Return date Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) November 20 Aymeric Laporte (Man City) November 21 Paul Pogba (Man Utd) November 28

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 11?

The most popular captain choice for Gameweek 11 will undoubtedly continue to be Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), with the Egyptian still returning an assist last time out despite not being on the scoresheet.

However, given the relative difficulty of the fixture against West Ham at London Stadium, there may be value in switching to one of Chelsea's marauding full-backs ahead of their home clash with Burnley.

Both Ben Chilwell (£6m) and Reece James (£5.8m) were left on the bench for the 1-0 Champions League win over Malmo and should come back into the starting XI on Saturday to offer big points potential.

Goal's suggested Wildcard squad

Our Gameweek 11 suggested Wildcard squad sees us go with Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) as our No 1 goalkeeper.

Mikel Arteta's preferred choice has comprehensively ousted Bernd Leno in the pecking order and, boosted by his impressive performance against Leicester last weekend, a home clash against Watford looks a safe bet for another clean sheet.

Now would be the perfect time to utilise a Chelsea double in defence, with in-form Ben Chilwell (£6m) and Reece James (£5.8m) both looking likely starters against Burnley (H) and with the potential to offer a big points haul.

Tino Livramento (£4.5m) has continued his assured start to life at Southampton and has delivered six points or more in his last three matches, with a home meeting against struggling Aston Villa on Friday night a decent opportunity to further his tally.

The midfield features the irrepressible Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), while Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m), Conor Gallagher (£5.7m), Declan Rice (£5m) and Raphinha (£6.6m) are all affordable options that are guaranteed starters.

In attack, we're hoping the arrival of Antonio Conte will spark Harry Kane (£12.1m) into life, and it would not be a surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) light up the Manchester derby against a City side that could be vulnerable to counter-attacks.

Check out the full suggested squad below!

