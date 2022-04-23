Fans tag Bundesliga 'Farmers League' as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund to league title
Bayern Munich silenced rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Saturday evening to win the Bundesliga for the tenth time in a row, with fans describing the German top-flight as a ‘Farmers League’
Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, and Jamal Musiala handed the Bavarians victory as Marco Rose's men left Allianz Arena disappointed.
This triumph has now proven that the six-time European kings are the greatest football team in German football history having won 32 league titles.
Even at this, fans claim the German top-flight boast no quality and that has informed the Munich based outfit's dominance on the domestic scene.
Bayern have won 24 of their 31 Bundesliga games so far in 2021-22 season, and will pass their tally of 78 points from last season if they pick up four points from their remaining matches.
Little wonder some fans waxed lyrical about their latest achievement.
