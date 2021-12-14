'He's on his way out' - GOAL Africa fans react after Aubameyang loses Arsenal captaincy
In a move that has sparked a lot of debate, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy following the latest controversy surrounding him.
As per earlier reports, the Gabonese striker returned late from a sanctioned trip abroad despite the current travel restrictions and was not considered for the Southampton clash.
His future at the club is now in doubt as he will also not be considered for their match against West Ham United.
All of the Gunners fanbase have gone into a frenzy and they have taken to social media to express varying opinions on the issue.
Coincidentally or not, Arsenal captains down the years have suffered something of an attitude issue, with Granit Xhaka also stripped off the armband two years ago after a controversial issue of his own that saw him boo his own fans.
Aubameyang is the latest to suffer this fate and it now remains to be seen what becomes of this saga.
The 32-year-old former Saint-Etienne forward still has 18 months left on his £250,000-a-week contract.
He will be joining the Gabon national team later in December to begin preparations for the Afcon finals in January 2022, which will come as a much-needed break from the issues surrounding him at club level.
Here are the best reaction to the latest events from the Emirates Stadium.