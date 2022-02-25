Fans lambast Osimhen’s Napoli teammates for selfish play: 'From frying pan to fire!'

Barcelona proved a hurdle too difficult for Napoli to cross in the Europa League as the Serie A side were knocked out.

Although the sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Catalan giants scored four times at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to send Luciano Spalletti and his men packing.

Article continues below

And although Napoli scored twice, fans have shown displeasure at how Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, was treated by his teammates during the game.

Osimhen, who won a penalty for Napoli in the first half, was hailed as their saviour before Barcelona pulled away.

Victor Osimhen always dey save Napoli — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) February 21, 2022





As the game wore on however, Nigerian football fans started to notice a pattern.





Spalleti has to hold a meeting with Politano, Insigne, and Mertens.



These guys won't make Napoli reap the £70m Di Laurentiis invested on Victor Osimhen.



They are just too selfish — Seyi Alao (Hattitude) (@alao_seyi) February 24, 2022





Victor Osimhen escaped the selfish play of the Jonathans – Bamba and Ikone at Lille, only to bump into Matteo Politano and Lorenzo Insigne at Napoli. From pan to fire. — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) February 24, 2022





Osimhen deserves better wingers sha — kaito (@owolabicaleb5) February 24, 2022





Notice how he and mertens rarely pass the ball to Osimhen? — Onyeøma™🎌 (@onyeoma_kelvin) February 24, 2022





Wrong.

Osimhen positioning is perfect, Napoli players are just terrible in picking out passes they're used to individual football ( cut from the wing and shoot).

If osimhen plays for a club where he gets superb deliveries I promise you he'll be clear — SLimEazy💐💜 (@Heis_SLimEazy) February 24, 2022



For Napoli, their Europa League sojourn is over. However, there’s still plenty of work to be done, especially if they’re to win Serie A. They might also want to listen to these fans and start providing better service to their Nigerian star.



Have you watched Osimhen lately? Do you think his teammates have been selfish? Drop your comments below and join the conversation.