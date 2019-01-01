Fans divided over the role of Kano Pillars' captain Rabiu Ali in post-match violence
The League Management Company (LMC) are yet to make any official announcement on the violence which greeted the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six fixture between Kano Pillars and. Enugu Rangers at Agege Stadium on Monday.
However, fans on Twitter are divided on what punishment is appropriate;, especially for the Kano Pillars' captain Rabiu Ai, who was caught on camera acting unprofessionally as he questioned referee Adebimpe Quadri when he sounded the final whistle.
Ali gave Pillars the lead in Monday's game after converting a well-taken free kick in the 57th minute, and while coach Ibrahim Musa's men thought they had a clear penalty shout soon after their opening goal, but their appeal was waved off by the referee.
The bad situation got worse when the Flying Antelopes were awarded a penalty kick in the 88th minute to the dismay of the fans, which were already hauling objects onto the pitch
After the final whistle, Ali rushed to the referee and despite being held back by teammates, he was seen barking at the official, who had to run away before the enraged fans attack him.
Here are some of the top Twitter reaction on the culpability or otherwise of captain Ali in Monday's incident.
Rabiu Ali is a monumental disgrace to Nigerian football for this shameful behaviour!@LMCNPFL is this a professional league? Incompetent lotspic.twitter.com/hjM8wnytrM— Segun_thebook (@SSnetwoork) June 10, 2019
Why is everyone shouting Rabiu Ali, did Ballack not do Worst for Chelsea in that Champion League game, how many fans did you see running into the pitch?— Kelechi Watchdog Nkoro (@K1Says) June 11, 2019
Instead of us to call out the @LMCNPFL for poor security planning...we are calling out a player for showing his emotions...
Rabiu Ali and his boys displaying thuggery and Rascality at Agege stadium.— Comrade 🔴🇳🇬 (@iAGB4REAL) June 11, 2019
Until the League Management Company (LMC) of NPFL start relegating teams for actions like this, I beg over patriotic Nigerians not to ask me which local club I support
I am a @ChelseaFC fan.#MyOpinion pic.twitter.com/08szfkbGBm
Rabiu Ali should be banned.— EMEKA EZEIBE (@EmekaEzeibe) June 10, 2019
He started all this.
He motivated their fans to cause mayhem.#NPFL19Playoffs #RANPIL
Reason Nigerian league is not marketable #shame— Bolade Oladoye (@BoLLyDeee) June 10, 2019
Rabiu Ali should be handed lengthy suspension.
Oga, there was nothing "barbaric" in what Rabiu Ali did as the captain. He was trying to have a word with the official who was atrocious with the officiating. I watched the match, not the highlights of that incident.— Clement A. Oloyede (@Lord_Clem) June 10, 2019
If Rabiu Ali is not arrested and detained tonight for what the havoc he wrecked in Agege today, then @LMCNPFL is not serious— D BEST (@tobsa2004) June 10, 2019
@LMCNPFL pls be out with your decision(s) on Kano Pillars before last Matchday of #NPFL19PLAYOFFS not after.— RALPH Chidozie GEORGE (@ralphcgeorge) June 11, 2019
Am not expecting Rabiu Ali to play that last game for bringing the game to disrepute.
Many things I do not understand though. pic.twitter.com/letJfgmfCg