Women's World Cup
NPFL

Fans divided over the role of Kano Pillars' captain Rabiu Ali in post-match violence

Comments()
Shengolpixs
While some Twitter users are calling for an outright ban of the veteran, others argue that the skipper has not done anything out of the ordinary

The League Management Company (LMC) are yet to make any official announcement on the violence which greeted the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six fixture between Kano Pillars and. Enugu Rangers at Agege Stadium on Monday.

However, fans on Twitter are divided on what punishment is appropriate;, especially for the Kano Pillars' captain Rabiu Ai, who was caught on camera acting unprofessionally as he questioned referee Adebimpe Quadri when he sounded the final whistle.

Ali gave Pillars the lead in Monday's game after converting a well-taken free kick in the 57th minute, and while coach Ibrahim Musa's men thought they had a clear penalty shout soon after their opening goal, but their appeal was waved off by the referee.

Editors' Picks

The bad situation got worse when the Flying Antelopes were awarded a penalty kick in the 88th minute to the dismay of the fans, which were already hauling objects onto the pitch

After the final whistle,  Ali rushed to the referee and despite being held back by teammates, he was seen barking at the official, who had to run away before the enraged fans attack him.

Article continues below

Here are some of the top Twitter reaction on the culpability or otherwise of captain Ali in Monday's incident.

 

Close