Fans divided over the role of Kano Pillars' captain Rabiu Ali in post-match violence

While some Twitter users are calling for an outright ban of the veteran, others argue that the skipper has not done anything out of the ordinary

The League Management Company (LMC) are yet to make any official announcement on the violence which greeted the Professional Football League ( ) Super Six fixture between and. Enugu at Agege Stadium on Monday.

However, fans on Twitter are divided on what punishment is appropriate;, especially for the Kano Pillars' captain Rabiu Ai, who was caught on camera acting unprofessionally as he questioned referee Adebimpe Quadri when he sounded the final whistle.

Ali gave Pillars the lead in Monday's game after converting a well-taken free kick in the 57th minute, and while coach Ibrahim Musa's men thought they had a clear penalty shout soon after their opening goal, but their appeal was waved off by the referee.

The bad situation got worse when the Flying Antelopes were awarded a penalty kick in the 88th minute to the dismay of the fans, which were already hauling objects onto the pitch

After the final whistle, Ali rushed to the referee and despite being held back by teammates, he was seen barking at the official, who had to run away before the enraged fans attack him.

Here are some of the top Twitter reaction on the culpability or otherwise of captain Ali in Monday's incident.

Rabiu Ali is a monumental disgrace to Nigerian football for this shameful behaviour!@LMCNPFL is this a professional league? Incompetent lotspic.twitter.com/hjM8wnytrM — Segun_thebook (@SSnetwoork) June 10, 2019

Why is everyone shouting Rabiu Ali, did Ballack not do Worst for in that Champion League game, how many fans did you see running into the pitch?

Instead of us to call out the @LMCNPFL for poor security planning...we are calling out a player for showing his emotions... — Kelechi Watchdog Nkoro (@K1Says) June 11, 2019

Rabiu Ali and his boys displaying thuggery and Rascality at Agege stadium.



Until the League Management Company (LMC) of NPFL start relegating teams for actions like this, I beg over patriotic Nigerians not to ask me which local club I support

I am a @ChelseaFC fan.#MyOpinion pic.twitter.com/08szfkbGBm — Comrade 🔴🇳🇬 (@iAGB4REAL) June 11, 2019

Rabiu Ali should be banned.

He started all this.

He motivated their fans to cause mayhem.#NPFL19Playoffs #RANPIL — EMEKA EZEIBE (@EmekaEzeibe) June 10, 2019

Reason Nigerian league is not marketable #shame

Rabiu Ali should be handed lengthy suspension. — Bolade Oladoye (@BoLLyDeee) June 10, 2019

Oga, there was nothing "barbaric" in what Rabiu Ali did as the captain. He was trying to have a word with the official who was atrocious with the officiating. I watched the match, not the highlights of that incident. — Clement A. Oloyede (@Lord_Clem) June 10, 2019

If Rabiu Ali is not arrested and detained tonight for what the havoc he wrecked in Agege today, then @LMCNPFL is not serious — D BEST (@tobsa2004) June 10, 2019