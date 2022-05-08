Fans divided over Liverpool’s quadruple chances after Tottenham Hotspur draw

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur has inspired debate on social media as to whether the Reds can still win a quadruple at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have already won the League Cup and are in the final of the FA Cup, and Champions League and are on course to emerge as Premier League champions.

However, Saturday’s result versus Antonio Conte’s men at Anfield could see that ambition fade into thin air should Pep Guardiola's Manchester City pull three points clear by beating Newcastle United on Sunday.

Although Liverpool still have glory in their sights, albeit, several enthusiasts have written off their chances of winning four titles.

On the bright side …the Quadruple talk can now die down! — eigen_aaron (@aaron_biliyok) May 7, 2022

No be only quadruple na Yinka Quadri... — Danilton (@Danysleek) May 7, 2022

Where are those Quadruple boys 😁😁 — Josh Ajileye (@masterjosh88) May 7, 2022

Say no to Quadruple — Head Of The Table ☝️ (@xhlim11) May 7, 2022

As much as we no like Chelsea,make them win FA cup. We will win Quadruple people should manage Caraboa cup. Cos na Madrid get champions league. — Unimpossible (@kng_mekar) May 7, 2022

Quadruple is overated. Carabao cup ti wa ok jor — Donjid Photographer ®️ (@Donjid08) May 7, 2022

We needed the reality check, Man City aren't dropping point. The Quadruple talks were beginning to distract our focus. — Chiboy 𓃩 (@chiboyNG) May 7, 2022

Omo the quadruple is in the mud — Thiago🔱 (@TJosh22) May 7, 2022

Quadruple down the drainnnn allezzz allezzz — آدم (@kodeadm) May 7, 2022

The Whole World except liverpool fans doesn't want to see them do the Quadruple..

And the most painful part is that they might end up winning just the Carabao cup

😭 — Aproko Lawyer (@essay_liner) May 7, 2022

E be like say quadruple don get small k-leg today.



I will be observing their other games in the league and taking notes sha. pic.twitter.com/DiTxVPEJUq — Flora 🌸🌺🌷🌹 (@gn_winx) May 7, 2022



