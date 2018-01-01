Fanendo Adi rewards Lobi Stars for Caf Champions League win

The forward has decided to lift the spirits of the Pride of Benue players and officials with financial gratification after their home win

FC Cincinnati striker, Fanendo Adi has donated the sum of two million naira to Lobi Stars for their qualification to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

The Pride of Benue thrashed Gor Mahia of Kenya 2-0 through the goals of Sikiru Alimi to eliminate K’Ogalo on the away goal rule after losing the reverse fixture 3-1 in Nairobi and thus cruised to the group stage of the money-spinning competition for the first time since 2000 when they made their debut.

Adi who hails from Benue State and was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu to cheer Lobi Stars to victory disclosed that he took the decision to reward the team after their great comeback from the brink of defeat.

The out-of-favour Super Eagles attacker promised 500,000 naira for each of the two goals the reigning league champions scored on Saturday and another one million naira for the victory.

"I was expecting the Deputy Governor (Benson Abounu) to do something generous to the boys but I didn’t hear him say anything,” Adi began in his chat with the media.

“I was coming with the intention of motivating the boys also and it was the reason I told them to go for victory and that a win is a million naira while each goal goes for 500,000 naira. They have just squeezed two million naira from him.

“I was very excited and happy even though I knew I was losing 2 million naira. I was very excited for them because some of the guys I have known all my life.”

With the home win, Lobi Stars will be among the 16 teams when the draw for the group stage of the competition is made in Cairo, Egypt on December 28.