Fandi Ahmad confirms his team for SEA Games

Head coach Fandi Ahmad has confirmed his 20 man squad for the upcoming SEA Games.....

Head coach Fandi Ahmad has confirmed his 20 man squad for the upcoming SEA Games as the Republic aims to win its first gold in the tournament.

Fandi has picked defender Tajeli Salamat and FC forward Faris Ramli as two of his overaged players. This will be Faris' fourth Games, with the Lions attacker featuring at the 2011, 2013 and 2015 tournaments.

Ikhsan Fandi has also been included in the squad after his Norwegian club had given the green light.

The kick off their campaign against V. Sundram Moorthy's Laos on Nov 26. The other teams in Group B are , Indonesia, and Brunei.