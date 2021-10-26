Fan View: With Kaizer Chiefs’ Dolly there, Bafana Bafana have already qualified for World Cup

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has for the first time called up Kaizer Chiefs forward Keagan Dolly since he was appointed South Africa coach in May.

Dolly is part of the provisional squad for the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Group G leaders South Africa host Zimbabwe on November 11, before visiting Ghana for their final group game three days later as they seek to maintain top spot and reach the next qualifying round.

There have been players Bafana fans felt Broos was unfairly ignoring including Dolly.

Now that the Chiefs star is back in the national team fold, Twitter reaction has gone crazy.

Why people are so angry that Hugo Broos called keagan dolly back to bafana? pic.twitter.com/vWEm4xJpzj — I AM TEEZY🇿🇦 (@Teezy_Motaung) October 26, 2021

We don't need big names here we were doing just fine with these unknown footballers..



Abo Dolly bafunani pic.twitter.com/Z8Gjo2tvOi — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) October 26, 2021

Chiefs fans on the TL making noise about Dolly pic.twitter.com/RGiMwniPLk — Pat (@PatBafo) October 26, 2021

As long as Keagan Dolly is there, Bafana Bafana have already qualified pic.twitter.com/z2Xvmh4CIb — Mashupye Masemola (@BaMpitsaShupes) October 26, 2021

“Finished” Keagan Dolly made the squad 🔥 https://t.co/N4xrhNvprp — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) October 26, 2021

After that second assist from Dolly against SSU, Hugo decided to draw him as opposed to just writing his name..



Passes between the lines are always beautiful, I stood up and went crazy for that pass 👏👏🔥🔥🔥👌 pic.twitter.com/0mKdCjPX4O — Thulani Nombali (@ThulaniNombali) October 26, 2021

Dolly will be last thing you celebrate this season pic.twitter.com/ESJdikeOO7 — #PiratesSpace 🤌🏾 (@MuziBucs) October 26, 2021

Ta Broos. What a Sir!



This is when he wrote, Bvuma, Blom, Hlanti, Ngcobo and Dolly. pic.twitter.com/MQxtVq6Z2d — Dabane (@Sgadi28) October 26, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs fans after seeing Dolly in the Bafana Bafana provisional squad. pic.twitter.com/YPGFOLNsin — Front Runner (@FrunSports) October 26, 2021

U Dolly wethu 🥰, u deserve this call up ❤✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/k2iocsMn25 — Zizzy (@J0zigirl) October 26, 2021

We Kaizer Chiefs supporters entering TL to brag about Dolly #bafanabafana pic.twitter.com/D52PXkNbkR — Siya (@juca_siyabulela) October 26, 2021

Dolly landing in the bafana Bafana provisional squad like pic.twitter.com/wjImyDydg1 — Tshemedi  (@RealTshemedi) October 26, 2021

The man of the moment is phakathi inside the finished one hayi madoda shapaa Dolly Shapaaa✌ pic.twitter.com/SSO7m3GISG — komza (@XolileRion) October 26, 2021

Dolly is phakathi inside, sibonge. 🥳🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/IDCkrEAOEa — Brown skin girl (@Abo_Qua) October 26, 2021

Finished Keagan Dolly Phakathi inside.. 👏👏👏 Humble pie was served, on a silver platter! https://t.co/mTeB9KiXy8 pic.twitter.com/ioJBR3lxQW — T H I E R R Y (@deepthierry) October 26, 2021

TjoviTjo, someone still remember my statement Friday, Saturday, Sunday when I says Bafana coach Bross will traveled to Tshwane to give King Dolly certificate to National team Bafana Bafana , King Dolly received call up at Bafana Bafana camp for Zimbabwe and Ghana November, #10 pic.twitter.com/bsOq4ynJ04 — Saddam Maake (@SaddamMaake) October 26, 2021

Keagan Dolly is in the Bafana Bafana squad together with Blom, Hlanti, Bvuma and Ngcobo because we don’t prevent Hugo Broos from coming into the stadium to watch our boys and our boys don’t go AWOL after being called up🤭🤣 pic.twitter.com/QRqPqOUiW9 — Sbudda Radebe (@EphraimSbudda) October 26, 2021

What people didn’t understand when Dolly arrived is that he is 28 and has about 6 seasons tops, giving elite performances. And then two seasons of winding down the clock if he stays away from serious injuries. That’s about 8 seasons. — Dabane (@Sgadi28) October 26, 2021

Lol i dont want Zwane to be called to Bafana because Hugo is rebuilding, but i have a problem when you exclude him because of age, but call Keagan Dolly who is 28, hlanti who is 32 — Manu Makhala (@ManuMakhala) October 26, 2021

Hugo Broos to Njabulo Blom: "I will call up Keagan Dolly as he doesn't only rely on Group Assignment to get top marks, even on Individual Assignment he'd still deliver, unlike Themba Zwane who would need his whole club teammates called up in order to deliver at Bafana Bafana..." pic.twitter.com/nJnmMvhdOr — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇪🇹🇱🇷🇯🇲 (@Matome_Kay) October 26, 2021

Twitter: Why Hugo Bross recalled Keagan Dolly to the squad?



Hugo Bross: pic.twitter.com/5HEGD67DEY — Frank Lucas (@Dman_zn) October 26, 2021