Fan View: 'Will Kudus deliberately miss Afcon?' - Ajax star's inclusion in final Ghana squad sparks debate
Mohammed Kudus’ inclusion in Ghana’s final squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations has generated a lot of discussion among fans.
Out of action since sustaining a rib injury while on international duty in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa in November, the 21-year-old was a surprise pick in Milovan Rajevac’s final 28-man roster announced on Monday.
Only Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan and Clermont midfielder Salis Abdul Samed have been cut off from the provisional 30-man squad announced in December.
The surprise to Kudus’ inclusion in the Afcon party has been heightened by his Monday trip with Dutch side Ajax to Portugal for a mid-season training camp, a few hours before the Black Stars squad was unveiled.
The twists of events have left some confusion about the playmaker’s availability for Afcon, with many calling on the Ghana Football Association for clarification of the situation.
Below are some of the best posts on social media: