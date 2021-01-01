Fan View: 'Who vexed AC Milan?' - Twitter reacts to Rossoneri's 7-0 thrashing of Torino

Stefano Pioli's men continued their fine winning run on the road with a seven-star performance at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

AC Milan's 7-0 hammering of Torino in Wednesday's Serie A encounter has got football enthusiasts talking on social media.

Following their emphatic 3-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, the Rossoneri continued their dominant display away from home as they cement their return to the Uefa Champions League for next season.

Theo Hernandez got the visitors off to a flying start at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the 19th minute and Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie doubled their lead seven minutes later.

After the break, Kessie assisted Brahim Diaz to make it 3-0 in the 50th minute and Hernandez grabbed his brace just two minutes after the hour-mark.

Shortly after, Ante Rebic scored a 12-minute hat-trick as AC Milan secured their biggest away win in the Serie A since May 2001 when they defeated city rivals Inter 6-0.

Fans were stunned by the goal margin and they even pleaded with Stefano Pioli's men to be merciful to Torino who sit 16th in the league table.

Wetin Torino steal from AC Milan?? No b bet9ja virtual nao! — Ür fåv commëñtêr. (@Da_cupid92) May 12, 2021

Torino in the mud! Total annihilation from AC Milan. — Mazi Chrysanthus (@mazichrysanthus) May 12, 2021

3 goals & an assist for Ante Rebic in 80mins, what a night the dude is having. 7-0! Let’s go Milan #ForzaMilano — Sola (@jimohsolz) May 12, 2021

I'm loving this ❤️ Forza Milano pic.twitter.com/oTKxSvYJoJ — Femi (@femisobodu) May 12, 2021

Stop the count!!!!!!

Pls @acmilan

Have mercy, 7th goal😂😂😂 — Femi Babafemi (@bafem_) May 12, 2021

Ac Milan, that's okay. Reserve the goals for next game. — Matic (@KR3Wmatic) May 12, 2021

What does AC Milan stand to gain if Juventus play in the Europa League? 🤔 — Chidey (@callmechidey) May 12, 2021

AC Milan is back in the UCL. I looooooove ittttt! — Funsho E. Omojuyigbe (@funshodarq1) May 12, 2021

Ac Milan don kee person — CallMeAyo (@Ayurdayle) May 12, 2021

#acmilan don provoke.....see vex na six kondo i for carry over 5.5 — The Times of Abbanogu (@abbanogutimez) May 12, 2021

AC Milan! ma pa mi nowwww 😭 — Nedu (@chi_chilz) May 12, 2021

AC Milan and Napoli dey beat people like thief now.



Wahala dey for Juve o. Who go slip bayi? — Higher Power (@coldceptions) May 12, 2021

AC Milan dey para sha — Keyser Söze (@LordDohertyMr) May 12, 2021

Ac Milan leading 7-0?! 😲 pic.twitter.com/gzIKwj4EKl — Olaleye Dada (@olaleyedada) May 12, 2021

AC Milan last 2matches and they have scored 10 goals

That does not justify they did when they were in the title race

But still a good one for UCL qualifications — Atinuke Yewande Esan (@EsanAtinuke124) May 12, 2021

AC MILAN has massacred Torino. — Lord Charles of Churchgate 💙 (@lordcharles01) May 12, 2021

AC Milan 7up — Prophet Chijioke. (@ProphetChijioke) May 12, 2021

Forza Milan

AC Milan. 7

Torino. O

D red and black devils of Milan are matching on — 🇳🇬🤠Iam 🏴‍☠️CerTifieD 👁ReBeL😎🇳🇬 (@DavidMeduteni) May 12, 2021

Please have mercy 🥺 it's enough #ForzaMilan ❤️ — Femi (@femisobodu) May 12, 2021