Fan View: Are NPFL players good enough for Super Eagles?

Following Enyimba's exit from the Confederation Cup, Goal asked fans if players from the Nigeria top-flight are good enough for Gernot Rohr's side

Nigeria Professional Football League players are not good enough to play for the Super Eagles, according to the majority of Goal readers.

Nigerian clubs have performed woefully in continental competitions with Enyimba being the latest after they were knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup by Pyramids on Sunday.

A 1-1 draw in Aba was not enough for Fatai Osho’s men to advance to the semi-final stage after they already suffered a 4-1 loss in Egypt a week ago.

Going by the poll set by Goal Africa, 225 fans voted with 43.1 per cent of the followers claiming the NPFL players are good enough for the Super Eagles while 56.9 per cent voted that they are not.

Interestingly, two fans left their comments – one claimed NPFL players’ performances in Caf competitions should be used as a guide by Rohr while the other suggested they lack technical abilities.

Very annoying performance in continental competions. Technically , 0% — JbabaOfNigeria (@SalasxyJulius) May 23, 2021

Their caf competition performance is a good yardstick. — Ud🌹 (@gentlezpher) May 23, 2021

Ahead of next Friday’s international friendly game against Cameroon in Austria, Rohr has called up Heartland goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, and Enyimba duo Anayo Iwuala and John Noble, who earned their maiden invitation to the national team in March.

Also in the 31-man provisional squad is Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, who currently plays in the Nigeria top-flight after he struggled to find a new club in Europe since October 2020.

Musa has played two matches for Kano Pillars with an assist under his belt since he returned to Sai Masu Gida in April.

Following the announcement of the international friendly match between Nigeria and Mexico in July, Rohr has hinted that he could call the home-based stars for the fixture in the United States of America.

The German coach questioned the timing of the encounter as Europe-based players who make up the majority of his team would be with their clubs for pre-season training.

"Mexico against Nigeria is a big match any day, and the venue is class," Rohr told ESPN. "To get the Super Eagles in Europe is impossible.

"They will all be in pre-season with their clubs. So I will be able only to make selection of players from Nigeria."