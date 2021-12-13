Fan View: ‘Rohr was just a gentleman and didn’t rock the boat’ - Super Eagles' fans react to sacking
Nigerian national team fans have had mixed reactions following the sacking of Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr.
The 68-year-old German tactician was shown the exit door on Sunday and Augustine Eguavoen was drafted in as an interim replacement.
The sacking of Rohr comes just a few weeks before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon where Nigeria are drawn in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.
Rohr, who was named as a permanent manager for the three-time African champions in August 2016, following the exit of the Nigerian legend Sunday Oliseh, handled his last match in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde in a 1-1 draw on November 16.
He won his first game in charge of the Super Eagles – defeating Tanzania 1-0 at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
Rohr also led the West African nation to the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals in Russia as well as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations – where Nigeria finished third after defeating Tunisia in the third-place match.
The decision by the Nigeria Football Federation to relieve him of his duties has elicited mixed reactions amongst the fans and below is how they reacted on Twitter.