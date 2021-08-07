Fan View: ‘Pocketed £100m Grealish’ - Amartey’s brilliant Community Shield performance sparks frenzy
Ghana defender has been hailed for a solid display as Leicester City edged Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield on Saturday.
Picked for the first XI owing to a recent injury to Wesley Fofana, the 26-year-old made the most of his appearances as he put in a good shift in central defence alongside Turkey ace Caglar Soyuncu.
He lasted for the entire duration of the game which was decided by Kelechi Iheanacho’s 89th-minute penalty.
Editors' Picks
Amartey, who was at the centre of a penalty controversy as Leicester beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup last season, will be hoping to keep his starting place in their Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
Below are some of the best reactions to the 2015-16 Premier League winner's fine day at the office: