Fan View: #OleOut trending as Manchester United’s African fans in social media meltdown

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United 2020/21
Getty Images
Distraught by the Red Devils’ inability to win the Europa League, many fans want the Norwegian out of Old Trafford

Manchester United fans have called for the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Red Devils’ failure to win the Europa League title.

The Premier League side bowed 11-10 on penalties to Villarreal after the scores stood at 1-1 after extra time in Poland.

In the marathon shootout, David De Gea’s penalty was saved by Yellow Submarine’s keeper Geronimo Rulli who guessed the right way.

With this, the Old Trafford team finished the 2020-21 campaign without silverware. Though, they will be featuring in next season’s Champions League having finished second in the Premier League.

Since replacing Jose Mourinho on December 19, 2018, the Norwegian manager has failed to lead United to any title. With that in mind, the club’s fans have taken to Twitter to ask him to quit his role as they crave a new beginning.

In contrast, there are also Manchester United fans who have thrown their weight behind the embattled Red Devils legend while taking positives from the defeat to Villarreal. We have provided you with social media comments reflecting both views.
 

 

