Fan View: 'No one should blame De Gea' - Africans react as Manchester United lose Europa League final to Villarreal

The Red Devils narrowly missed out on the European title in Poland after a marathon penalty shoot-out

Football enthusiasts across Africa have refused to blame David de Gea for Manchester United’s Uefa Europa League final defeat to Villarreal on Wednesday.

After settling for  a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time, the Spain goalkeeper stepped up to play United’s 11th penalty kick at PGE Arena Gdansk but his effort was parried away by Geronimo Rulli.

The missed chance cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side the Europa League trophy as Villarreal claimed their first major European title.

With De Gea acquitted, a section of fans on the continent are pointing fingers at Marcus Rashford and Solskjaer for the loss because of the forward’s missed chances and the coach’s selection dilemma.

