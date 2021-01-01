Fan View: 'Nigerians winning everywhere' - Villarreal's Chukwueze earns plaudits after Europa League success

The Super Eagles attacker did not make the matchday squad but he is being celebrated for his team's victory at the PGE Arena Gdansk

Nigerians are celebrating Samuel Chukwueze's success at Villarreal after they defeated Manchester United on penalties in the Uefa Europa League final on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old did not recover in time for the game and he watched on from the bench as Unai Emery's men defeated the Red Devils 11-10 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw at the end of regular time.

Wednesday’s victory made Chukwueze the latest Nigerian player to win silverware this season after Asisat Oshoala won the Uefa Women’s Champions League with Barcelona and Leicester City duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi clinched the FA Cup.

Article continues below

Next up, is the Uefa Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Saturday and even though no Nigerian player will be involved, the fans went on to give their favourite player in the two clubs a Nigerian name for victory.

Congratulations @chukwueze_8 Your achievement is outstanding, and you stand head and shoulders above the rest. Keep on growing, keep on achieving. Incredible things in store for your future. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Koleosho Olanrewaju (@lanre_koleosho) May 26, 2021

Big Congratulations to our very own brother @chukwueze_8 and his team @Eng_Villarreal on winning their first #UEL 🥇 👏🏼🇳🇬 Big win👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/53ENoLzOiS — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) May 26, 2021

Of all the Nigerians that played finals this year, none lost.



Ndidi - FA Cup

Iheanacho - FA Cup

Assist Oshoala - Champions League

Chukwueze - Europa League



Tammy Abraham is winning it for Chelsea on Saturday from the bench.



NIGERIA TO THE WORLD 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 — Sports Dokita (Odogwu 👆) (@Sports_Doctor2) May 26, 2021

The God that did it for Ndidi and kelechi Iheanacho and Chukwueze will do it for Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham. Amen🙏🏾🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/V8xzkXk7IG — Emeka (@TheFutureEmeka) May 26, 2021

God of Ndidi, iheanacho, Chukwueze and oshola will do it for Tammy



Amen 🙏 https://t.co/wXT8ccAyST — E B E R E (iNACHI)⚕️ (@EbereAkunyio) May 26, 2021

Nigerians winning everywhere .....WE LIT 🔥🔥🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 welcome to the club @chukwueze_8 but e pain me small sha😩🤨 #Champion #NaijaToTheWorld🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/dJAim3anMP — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) May 26, 2021

They prayed for Ndidi, Iheanacho and Oshoala to win but they prayed for Chukwueze to lose!!



Nah...Our God is not partial 😂 #OleOut Mourinho de gea pic.twitter.com/kZTn8HeR4O — The Chinonso of Enugu 🇳🇬🇨🇲🇧🇷 (@staniscas) May 26, 2021

Celebrating Samuel Chukwueze.



Congrats, Champ. 👏🏼🥇



Naija to the world. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/xRp4ov7Gjb — Essenceloaded TV Vibez 🔴💡🙏🏼 (@essenceloadedtv) May 26, 2021

Shola shoretire ko, shola abaya ni. Chukwueze all the way👌 — _lamidiB£nson (@_lamidibenson) May 26, 2021

God of Chukwueze will bless Rashford for all of us. Amen 🙏🏾#EuropaLeague #UEL pic.twitter.com/IORjGCSVam — CHELSEA FC WILL WIN CHAMPION LEAGUE 💙 (@uzygold10) May 26, 2021

God of iheanacho , ndidi and chukwueze will do it for phil abayomi oluwafoden on Saturday....Nigerians to the world!! — Omo ologo doing ologo things 🐲 (@PhemieB) May 26, 2021

@chukwueze_8 Congrats!!! Naija to the world!! UEFA champions League sure!!! 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬#UELfinal — Dafe Izu (@izu_dafe) May 26, 2021

The God that did it for Ndidi, Iheanacho and Chukwueze, will do it for Philip Oghenefoden. Can I get an amen? — ómó Iya maths (@Omoiyaoluko) May 26, 2021

The God that did it for Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, will also do it for Fodenchukwu 🙏🙏 — Godfather of PortHarcourt 🎩 (@Mr_Pucca) May 26, 2021