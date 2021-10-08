Fan View: Mwendwa, Firat on receiving end after Harambee Stars humiliation

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa and coach Engin Firat found themselves on the receiving end following the Harambee Stars' 5-0 loss to Mali in Thursday's 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Kenya fell to Ibrahima Kone's hattrick, Adama Traore's goal and an own goal by Farouk Shikhalo, who had come on for Ian Otieno in the second half at Agadir Stadium in Morocco.

The loss is the Harambee Stars first in the qualifiers after 0-0 and 1-1 draws against Uganda and Rwanda in Nairobi and Kigali, respectively. After the humiliating defeat, some fans felt the blame should be placed on the shoulders of Mwendwa and the new coach.

Firat especially found himself under criticism for his formation that saw Joash Onyango deployed in an unfamiliar position as a right-back. The Simba SC defender struggled and had to be replaced in the 35th minute by Abdalla Hassan of Bandari.

Kenya will host the West Africans at Nyayo Stadium on October 10.

How Twitter reacted to Kenya's defeat:

I join @kunga_ . that was not our face it was Nick Mwenda's face. That was not our football team — Cavine (@Cavine_nyadimo) October 7, 2021

Haha. This teams needs restructuring! Just because most of these play in the foreign leagues doesn't mean that they can add much to this team.Futeni coaching staff na muende mashinani, there's lot of talent there! — The Sheriff (@mambo_titus) October 7, 2021

To save the careers of our footballers Nick mwendwa and Firat must go #HarambeeStars — Moses Atwek (@atwek63) October 7, 2021

Nick Mwendwa na hio soprano yake akwende kabisa. — Nelson Kabando (@nellobando) October 7, 2021

Mwendwa with his 2 month trialist decided to disgrace entire Nation. — Ñyamreřwa (@OkothOguta) October 7, 2021

Pumbafff nyinyi, how do you promote a coach to a bigger team than him instead of promoting the game??? Shame to that soprano voice... — Emmanuel Munga Nyachiri (@MungaNyachiri) October 7, 2021

Who in kenya especially those in charge of federation would want kenya to qualify and support the team? Would rather don't qualify and pocket money 😏😏 — Mukangala (@Mukangala10) October 7, 2021

Bwana things are thick we've even substituted our goalkeeper for the second half. The only thing remaining is to substitute Nick Mwendwa with a better motivational speaker. — Samy keita (@Keita21063572) October 8, 2021

Mwendwa and his coach must go for our team to perform well and give us good results — Dennis ongeri (@Dennisongeri10) October 8, 2021

Waaah....hii ni kichapo! Nick Mwendwa and his coach are the problem. Cc @Nmwendwa — Fredrick E.K (@Fredengosia) October 8, 2021

We still have time to disband the national team and save face. — Odinga Fanuel (@odinga_fanuel) October 8, 2021

Depot that Coach!!! — alloise.seje (@AlloiseSeje) October 8, 2021

Once Nick mwendwa gets out of that office,our football will get better — ~XAVI~ (@hedric__) October 7, 2021

The game ends five-nil, Harambee Stars players are so relieved they're all running to the referee for a chance to hug the whistle. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) October 7, 2021