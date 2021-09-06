Fan View: ‘Mulee & Arteta same WhatsApp group’ – Harambee Stars coach under fire after another draw
Kenyans have taken to social media to call for the sacking of coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee after the team registered a 1-1 draw against Rwanda in their second match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.
The Harambee Stars went into the game against Amavubi after a 0-0 draw against Uganda in their opener at Nyayo Stadium and despite striker Michael Olunga putting them ahead in the 10th minute, the home team levelled in the 20th minute courtesy of Abdul Rwatubyaye.
The latest result has left many Kenyans losing hope of the team reaching their first-ever World Cup appearance in Qatar despite assurance by coach Mulee, who was appointed as a replacement for Francis Kimanzi on October 23, 2020.
Editors' Picks
The fans are blaming Mulee for the poor selection of the squad and they feel the Harambee Stars will conclude the campaign without winning a match.
Others have also likened the 53-year-old tactician to Arsenal’s under-fire manager Mikel Arteta, who is yet to win a Premier League match this season, from the three played.
Another section has, however, absolved Mulee from blame, and pointed a finger at the Football Kenya Federation, accusing them of not giving the team enough preparations, which include friendly matches, before the qualifiers, and also for sacking Kimanzi, who they believe was doing well with the team.
Below is how Twitter reacted to Kenya’s latest draw at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali.