Fan View: Kanu joins Nigerians to celebrate Ndidi and Iheanacho's FA Cup triumph with Leicester City
Nigerians including former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu have taken to social media to celebrate Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi after their FA Cup triumph with Leicester City.
The Foxes defeated Premier League rivals Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to Youri Tielemans' 63rd-minute strike.
Iheanacho was in action for 67 minutes while Ndidi was solid in the middle of the park for the entire duration.
Their title triumph has made their compatriots happy with many cheering for them during the Foxes' landmark win.
Congrats 🎉🎉🎉 to Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho their team Leicester city just won the FA Cup for the 1st time. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬— Hersphem_effects🇳🇬 (@asfem) May 15, 2021
#FACupFinal #CHELEI pic.twitter.com/xowKjFOLdm
Congratulations to Kelechi Iheanacho (senior man kels) and Wilfred Ndidi. Naija to the world 🇳🇬 #facupfinal #chelsea #leciester pic.twitter.com/fQhPUKNXCp— PRESIDENT, KWASU STUDENTS' UNION (@Okikiola_g) May 15, 2021
Leicester did it with Ndidi and Iheanacho.— Aneke Leonard Arinze (@AnekeArinzeLeo) May 15, 2021
A win for Nigeria too.
Sorry Chelsea fans
Congrats Leicester city— Triz🇳🇬🇳🇬💙❤️❤️F*ckbadgovernance (@Noble10wolf) May 15, 2021
Congrats Iheanacho
Congrats Ndidi
Man of the the match Tielema
We do it for Chukwueze on 26.#FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/XNj0XRstuy
Congratulations congratulations champions 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/Qs3GifQ4il— Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) May 15, 2021
Senior Man's Soap is REAL!!!!— Pahpie's Hair Signature (@pahpies) May 15, 2021
Congratulations to Iheanacho, Ndidi and the Entire @LCFC City team.....
A team who at a time was staring relegation In the face, rose up n won the EPL n now have added the FA Cup to the cabinet!!!!
Up Nigeria 🇳🇬 all the way. 💪🏻💪🏻 #Ndidi & #iheanacho 💕💞— 🄿🄴🄰🄲🄴✌️✿ (@nasjay7) May 15, 2021
We all agreed to support our brothers, “Iheanacho and Ndidi” so no ranting pls. #CHELEI— Prince Adèwàlè (@THErealSOFTIE) May 15, 2021
I’m happy for Ndidi and Iheanacho regardless. On to the next…🇳🇬🇳🇬— I AM ME (@VicOkeleke) May 15, 2021
Ndidi❤️❤️— __n.ell.y (@__Blackboyy) May 15, 2021
Iheanacho❤️❤️
They deserved it.
Congratulations to Iheanacho, Ndidi and Leicester City on their first ever #FACup— ً (@jeffthegent) May 15, 2021
Well deserved. 👏🏽
