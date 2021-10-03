Fan View: ‘Schooled Messi and Neymar’ – Kamaldeen’s super performance against PSG excites fans
Prince Narkortu Teye
Oct 03, 2021 17:04 UTC +00:00
Ghana attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana arguably stole the day as Stade Rennes beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The left-winger was at his best as he assisted one goal and caused havoc to the visitors’ defence, particularly Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi, throughout the matchday nine fixture at Roazhon Park.
In a game which featured Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, Brazil talisman Neymar Jr and France forward Kylian Mbappe, the Ghanaian stole the headlines after the game, with many raving about his quality.
