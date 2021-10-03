Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs should just hire Conte & get rid of Baxter

Michael Madyira
Oct 03, 2021 06:58 UTC +00:00
Backpagepix

Amakhosi went for a fourth straight PSL match without winning and that triggered a lot of emotions in their supporters

Following Saturday’s 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw away at AmaZulu, Chiefs fans were left seething with anger.

It took Keagan Dolly’s injury-time penalty to salvage a point for Amakhosi who had come to the brink of defeat.

Much anger from Chiefs’ fans was directed at coach Stuart Baxter whom they feel has overstayed his welcome at the club.

Goal takes you through the outstanding reaction from the fans. 