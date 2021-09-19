Fan View: 'He's coming home' - Latest Hudson-Odoi Ghana switch report triggers excitement

There have been many reactions to new speculation concerning the Chelsea winger's international future

Ghana fans have been given hope for the most part after latest news emerged that Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is nearing a switch from England to Ghana at international level.

Born to Ghanaian parents in England, the attacker is eligible to pledge his long-term future to either nation, having already featured three times for The Three Lions.

Fifa rules on eligibility allows a player to switch from one nation to the other provided, he has not made more than three competitive outings for his old side and all appearances came before he turned 21, regulations which currently work in favour of the Champions League winner should he opt for a change, which could only materialise in November next year, also per eligibility rules.

Latest news from the Daily Mail is that England boss Gareth Southgate is “growing resigned to losing” the 20-year-old, who is “disillusioned with the English FA”.

Article continues below

Earlier this month, news of a speculated imminent Ghana switch was rife after the attacker, who was recently in Ghana for summer holiday, turned down a call-up to the England U21 side.

Below are some of the best reactions to the latest development:

Odoi is coming home 🤩🙌🏽 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/DC48vRgT37 — Kojo Phapha▫️ (@CitizenPhapha) September 19, 2021

Please what are the chances, if Hudson Odoi plays for Ghana Thomas Partey will get a creative forward to swing his passes to, and I will sear Kaba and Slit for 30 days pic.twitter.com/oWAgPS7rSj — 👁TheEye👁 (@Bra_Yorke_1) September 19, 2021

Odoi over Partey anyday, and it's not even debatable 😌⚽ pic.twitter.com/EpTi1Q7HyM — GhanaY3d3🇬🇭 (@GhanaY3d3) September 19, 2021

Management over quality#odoi switching nationality doesn't mean problem solved — DonateAMask1Ghana (@Don_Amask1Ghana) September 19, 2021

Just imagine Salisu-Amartey partnership with Tariq Lamptey at RB, Odoi on the right wing, Kamaldeen on the left, Partey-Iddrisu-Kuddus midfield, Inaki as striker..But GFA can't influence these gallant Black Stars to descend to the Mother Land..Budget of Millions nkoa na ormo nim — Akan EnergyGod (@mikeydarko_) September 18, 2021

Hudson odoi what are you doing? 🤦🏾‍♂️ — William New Account ⛽🇬🇭🔌 (@plvgwill_) September 19, 2021

Will be happy to see Odoi in the Ghana Jersey — Darko Gabriel (@DarkoGabriel6) September 19, 2021

Christian Atsu sef better pass Odoi — thousand noise maker (@MakerThousand) September 19, 2021

Let's say we are to work with;

Ati-Zigi/Ofori, Sowah/Lamptey, Djiku/Amartey, Salisu/Iddrisu, B.Rahman/Any decent LB, Partey/Duncan/Kudus, Kamaldeen/Hudson-Odoi/J.Ayew, I.Williams/Any Striker.

These are very young and exciting prospects that we can groom to be the future. 3/4 — E̳l̳o̳r̳m̳ (@elorm_lucky) September 19, 2021

Hudson-Odoi pɛ sɛ ɔbɔ Afcon — Nana Chief (@_chiefblue) September 19, 2021

Hudson odoi to switch nationality to Ghana is a good decision since CK Akornor is sacked — Tanis Attilary (@tanis_attilary) September 18, 2021