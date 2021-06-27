Fan View: Does Solskjaer have Man United supporter backing?

Our Red Devils die-hard has given his opinion on the Old Trafford giants’ progress under their Norwegian coach

Any speculation about the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ought to be dismissed immediately according to our resident Manchester United supporter on the latest edition of Fan View.

Speaking to Goal , Ghana-based Usmane Ahmed has revealed his overwhelming support for the Norwegian coach and insists that Solksjaer’s progress with the club is testament to his aptitude for the role.

Despite Ahmed’s conviction, things didn’t go entirely to plan for United legend Solskjaer last term, as he was unable to end the Red Devils’ trophy drought as they were defeated by Villarreal in the Europa League final.

They didn’t truly challenge Manchester City for the title either, having been well off the pace against Liverpool in the season before.

“I stand ‘Ole in’,” Ahmed told Goal , when asked where he stood on the Solskjaer In vs Solskjaer Out debate. “That’s for sure.

“I am 100 percent with Ole,” he added, “and I stand with [him] rain or shine, good or bad, because he knows the philosophy of Manchester, he knows what it means to coach Manchester, he knows what it means to play for Manchester United.

“He knows the ins and outs of Manchester United, and from what I saw from two years, three years to now, there has been nothing but progress.”

Indeed, Solskjaer has steadied the ship since replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm of the Red Devils.

He has sought to cultivate an attractive style of play, moved to give prominent roles to younger players, and improved United’s standing year on year.

“That’s what I’m seeing,” Ahmed continued. “His first season, he ended up third, now second.”

Our United fan believes that a positive transfer window for the Red Devils could help Solskjaer achieve his aims…and perhaps even challenge for the title…during the 2021-22 season.

“Next season, who knows what might happen with the right recruitment in,” he concluded. “If we get the right recruitment, then the next season can be massive for Manchester United.

“We already have Bruno Fernandes, and if you see the signings that Ole made, [you wouldn’t] worry.

“I see the next signings will be better than he has already made,” Ahmed concluded, “there will be nothing but success next season.”

So far, the only deals United have done this window have been outgoings, with goalkeepers Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira departing on free transfers.