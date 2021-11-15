Fan View: 'Cosafa is your level' - Ghanaians taunt South Africans after World Cup dream ends
Andre Ayew's penalty that sealed Group G's top spot for the Black Stars against Bafana Bafana has put Ghanaians and South Africans on a social media collision.
The Al Sadd forward successfully converted from the spot in the first half to hand Ghana a 1-0 win on Sunday and enable them to progress at the expense of South Africa - who topped the pool for the better part of the qualification process - courtesy of having scored more goals.
Editors' Picks
The South Africans were not pleased with the penalty awarded to their closest group rivals and castigated the referee, while the West Africans taunted them, saying the Cosafa Championship is their true level.
The Black Stars will now battle it out for the final five World Cup slots for Africa in the final round of qualification.
Here's Twitter reacted after Ghana's progress: