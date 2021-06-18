Fan View: ‘Goodbye to you President’ - Bwalya leads tributes for Kaunda

Zambia's eighth-most capped player, and third on the list of all-time top goal scorers, says the former had made “an immense impact”

Former Zambia international Kalusha Bwalya has led the football world in mourning the demise of former Zambia President Kenneth Kaunda.

Kaunda, who was 97, passed away on Thursday after he was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week.

He became president of Zambia in 1964 when the southern African nation gained its independence from Britain, was in power until 1991, and was among the continent's few surviving liberation heroes.

Bwalya, who currently serves as a standing committee member at Fifa and Caf, and was the president of the Football Association of Zambia from 2008 to 2016, has paid a glowing tribute to the former Head of State by stating he will always be a proud member of the “KK11”.

Under Kaunda’s reign, the Zambia national team was christened “KK11” and below is how former football players, clubs, federations, former and current Heads of State across Africa reacted to the demise of Kaunda.

Goodbye to you President Kenneth Kaunda. I am and will always be a proud member of the "KK11" . Dignity & honor. May your dear soul rest in Eternal Peace, knowing the immense impact you made on all of us Zambians, Africans and World at large. Sincerest condolences to family. pic.twitter.com/Xaia5aLqTq — Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) June 17, 2021

We mourn the demise of First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda. KK as he was fondly known was an avowed football fan and patron. Under his reign the national team was christened KK11. Dr Kaunda died aged 97 with a 21-days national mourning period declared in his Honour. pic.twitter.com/q7jKkGijw8 — FAZ (@FAZFootball) June 17, 2021

ZESCO United Football Club Management joins the rest of the world in mourning Dr Kenneth Kaunda.



May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/UWdBC2pwUe — Zesco United FC (@ZescoUnitedFC) June 18, 2021

I have learnt with shock of the death of our elder, Mzee Kenneth Kaunda. Although God has blessed him with many years of life, departing at 97 years, since his brain was still sharp, we could have had more years of his wisdom. — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 17, 2021

Kenneth Kaunda stood with us Kenyans during our independence struggle against the British and had close working ties with both Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Odinga. pic.twitter.com/cVNSCyd9du — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 17, 2021

THE GIANT TREE HAS FALLEN: The founding president of Zambia, Kenneth “KK” Kaunda has passed away at the aged 97 #KennethKaunda ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/m0UacSyN9X — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) June 17, 2021

I received the news of the passing on of former President Kenneth Kaunda (KK) with shock and a deep sense of sadness and sorrow. I convey my heartfelt condolence and sympathies to Your Excellency President @EdgarCLungu, KK's family and the friendly people of Zambia. pic.twitter.com/k4UjvgwJSf — Jakaya Kikwete (@jmkikwete) June 17, 2021

Forest Rangers Football Club joins the nation, Africa & rest of the world in mourning the death of our First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda also know as KK.



Dr KK died yesterday at the age 97, & a 21-days national mourning period has been declared in his Honour.#RIPKK pic.twitter.com/wuUhzSQKzA — Forest Rangers Football Club (@FoleMalembe) June 18, 2021

Thank you for everything Ntate Kenneth Kaunda. We remain forever inspired. Indeed You never sold us out. #kennethKaunda pic.twitter.com/jzSjEGHN2z — #Pleasecallme Movement🇿🇦 (@modise_setoaba) June 17, 2021