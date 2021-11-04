Fan View: 'Baffour the next Gyimah' - Reaction to latest Ghana squad for World Cup qualifiers

The call-up of AS Roma starlet Felix Afena-Gyan and Dreams FC right-back Philemon Baffour has generated a lot of discussion on Ghana’s latest squad.

The two players are among 28 called up for the Black Stars’ upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa on November 11 and 14 respectively.

Afena-Gyan’s call-up comes a week after he made his professional debut for AS Roma in the Italian Serie A against Cagliari. On Sunday, he made his second appearance against AC Milan.

Baffour’s invitation has also generated some talk considering his lack of playing opportunities at the Black Stars, despite having consistently made the squad in recent times.

Below are some of the best reactions to Milovan Rajevac’s latest squad:

Philemon Baffuor aka "Rock of Gibraltar".



Obotantim.



Possibly he's been built for the future — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 4, 2021

So Philomon Baffour of Dreams FC keeps getting Black Stars call up but is yet to play a single minute? He must be very fucking useful at the training grounds. Anyway, if you've a problem with his inclusion, let your father become the head of GFA & order your permanent inclusion. — 𝚄𝚗𝚊𝚙𝚘𝚕𝚘𝚐𝚎𝚝𝚒𝚌 𝙽𝚒𝚌𝚔©✍🏿 (@domynych) November 4, 2021

I'll love to see Manaf Nurudeen get his chance in goal this round. Wollacot excelled last round but Manaf looks to have the greater upside. At least for now. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) November 4, 2021

Understand there was a gentleman's agreement to allow Afena-Gyan a bit more time to find his feet within the @ASRomaEN first team. His people feel he is not ready for this opportunity at this moment. Don't be shocked if he doesn't show up. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) November 4, 2021

I have no article on this squad. Thanks 😜 — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 4, 2021

Philemon Baffuor has received six (6) Black Stars call-ups since 2020.



The wait for his first minutes continues. pic.twitter.com/TgICNYd8ZA — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 4, 2021

Philemon Baffour joins Edwin Gyimah FC 🤣 — Nana Owusu (@AlfOwusu) November 4, 2021

Philemon Baffour might eclipse Edwin Gyimah soon enough — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) November 4, 2021

Wakaso back in the Blackstars squad, thank God Milo didn’t call Afriyie Acquah 😂😂😂🙏😍 — Essel 🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) November 4, 2021

I know theae #greedymen will name Philemon Baffour again in the blackstars squad — kotoko Avenue (@mightyachiss) November 4, 2021

Philemon baffour is definitely a Kurt okraku project.. how he constantly gets called to the blackstars is astonishing..🙄🙄 — 5 STAR GENERAL (@DJGunshot1) November 4, 2021