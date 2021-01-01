Best of Africa

Fan View: 'Atletico Madrid will Partey hard tonight' - Africans celebrate new La Liga champions

Atletico Madrid Valladolid celebration
Diego Simeone's men completed a comeback win at Valladolid to win the Spanish top-flight crown

Football enthusiasts across the continent have taken to social media to celebrate Atletico Madrid after their dramatic 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid sealed their La Liga triumph on Saturday.

After going down 1-0 at the break, Angel Correa and Luis Suarez's goals in the 57th and 67th minutes respectively turned the game around and sealed the crucial three points for the visitors.

The victory might come as joy for Arsenal’s Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey who played three league matches for Diego Simeone's side before his switch to the Premier League.

Partey might get a winners' medal in Spain but his Arsenal team is struggling to qualify for European competition next season as they sit ninth on the English top-flight standings.

 

