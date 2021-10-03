Fan View: As Orlando Pirates, we might even be worse than Kaizer Chiefs
Michael Madyira
Oct 03, 2021 08:13 UTC +00:00
Orlando Pirates were denied three points for a second successive match following a 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
After a good start to the contest in which captain Happy Jele thrust them ahead in the 13th minute, they came back from the half-time break to concede via a penalty converted by Mduduzi Mdatsane.
Social media reacted to this result which came after the previous weekend’s 2-0 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns.
