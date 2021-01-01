African All Stars

Fan View: ‘Aguero really dressed up as Ferran Torres’ – Fans hail Manchester City wonderkid

Gbenga Adewoye
@Gregoal001
Last updated
Ferran Torres
The 21-year-old produced a man-of-the-match performance against the Magpies and has been praised for his effort

Football fans have taken to social media to shower encomium on Ferran Torres after his eye-catching display for Manchester City in their 4-3 victory over Newcastle United on Friday night.

The youngster bagged a hat-trick in the encounter to help his side extend their impressive away form this season, having now won their last 12 matches outside Etihad Stadium.

The 21-year-old thus became the youngest player to score three goals in a match for a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

The forward has been rewarded for the eye-catching performances with the man-of-the-match award and some African football supporters are quick to compare him with one of the most prolific City’s goalscorers in history, Sergio Aguero, who has been linked away from the club.

 

