Fan in serious condition after fall during England match against Croatia

The supporter is said to have fallen from the stand early in the game at Wembley on Sunday

A fan is in serious condition after falling during England's Euro 2020 match against Croatia.

The supporter is said to have fallen from the stands shortly after the match at Wembley began.

A spokesperson at Wembley confirmed that the person was treated and then taken to hospital.

What has been said?

"We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium," the spokesperson said.

"The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"We will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation."

How did the game go?

England secured a 1-0 win in their opening game of the tournament.

Raheem Sterling made the difference for the Three Lions when he got on the end of a Kalvin Phillips pass and sent it beyond Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Manager Gareth Southgate was relieved to see his side get off to a good start, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: "You know if you don't win the first game, the pressure ramps up.

"We have two really difficult games left in this group and we made a good step forward today, but [there are] important steps to go to qualify."

Who do England face next?

Southgate's side will take on Scotland in their next match at Wembley on June 18.

Four days later they will meet Czech Republic in the last game of Group D.

