'Family first no matter what' - Mikel Obi's spouse backs Trabzonspor exit

The 32-year-old midfielder left the Turkish Super Lig club on Tuesday after both parties mutually agreed on the termination of the player's contract

John Obi Mikel's spouse, Olga Diyachenko has supported the midfielder's decision to end his working relationship with Trabzonspor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 has made several football competitions across the world suspended and last Saturday, the ex-Chelsea midfielder called out Turkish authorities for not taking similar step for the football activities in the country.

Trabzonspor announced on Tuesday that the ex- international has left the club by mutual consent and gave up his wages.

While reacting to a fan's abuse on social media, Diyachenko praised Mikel's courage and described the former Nigeria captain as a hero who prioritises his family.

“You are vile, but my man is a hero. Family over everything. Good friends show their love in times of trouble, not just in times of happiness. — Euripides,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you Trabzonspor fans that understand and for those who don’t, I’m sorry, but family first no matter what.”

Olga and Mikel have been together since 2012 during his days at and their union has welcomed a set of female twins.

Before his departure, Mikel played 19 games in the Super Lig, including 17 starts for Trabzonspor who sit at the top of the league table.

He as an unused substitute in their 1-1 draw against on Sunday.