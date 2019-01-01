Falcao signing confirmed as Colombian joins Galatasaray on free transfer

The striker has departed Monaco for a move to the Turkish side, where he has signed a three-year contract

have confirmed the signing of Radamel Falcao as the Colombian star completes his move to from .

Falcao, who did not feature for Monaco to start the season due to an ankle injury, had been linked to Galatasaray throughout the transfer window.

Galatasaray confirmed negotiations with the striker this week before Falcao was welcomed by a crowd of thousands upon his arrival to Istanbul on Sunday night.

“An agreement has been reached with the professional football player Radamel Falcao Garcia Zarate and his club AS Monaco Football Club for a free transfer of the player," Galatasaray announced on Monday.

"According to the agreement, the player will be paid a net transfer fee of €5 million for three seasons starting from the 2019-2020 season."

