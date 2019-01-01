Faith Michael scores as Chikwelu's Kristianstad hold Pitea

The Nigerian defender was on target for Jeppe Mauritzson's side as they were held by her compatriot's team on Sunday.

Faith Michael scored a goal for Pitea as Rita Chikwelu's Kristianstad held the league champions to a 1-1 draw in a Swedish Damallsvenskan match on Sunday.

The Swedish champions had crashed out of the Women's Round of 32 following a 2-1 loss to Brondby last Wednesday and were hoping to bounce back in Kristianstad.

The international scored her second goal of the season in the 29th minute to give the visitors the first-half lead at Vilans IP but Pitea's hope of returning to winning ways was dashed when Amanda Edgren struck nine minutes from time for Kristianstad.

Chikwelu and Michael lasted the duration for their respective teams as the two sides continue their quest for a Champions League spot this season.

The result at Villians IP keeps Kristianstad in fourth with 33 points from 19 games, while Pitea are sixth in the table with 30 points.