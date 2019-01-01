Fadzuhasny Juraimi names Singapore Squad for AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers

Coach Fadzuhasny Juraimi has named his final 23-man squad for the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers

Singapore Under-18 National Team Head Coach Fadzuhasny Juraimi has named his final 23-man squad for the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers that will take place from 6 to 10 November in Yangon, Myanmar.

Singapore has been drawn in Group I alongside record 12-time victors Korea Republic, PR and Myanmar. They open their campaign against the Koreans on Wednesday, 6 November.

The majority of the squad is drawn from across six (SPL) clubs, with the remaining four coming from the Singapore Sports School. There are six changes to the squad that participated in the 2019 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-18 Championship in August this year.

Former Singapore international Fadzuhasny, who took charge of the team earlier this January, said: “I can say that there were good performances on the pitch at the AFF U-18 Championship, where they were brave enough to play positive football instead of sitting back. This is what I want to see from them again in Yangon. The boys understand that it’s a big task, a big challenge against the likes of Korea and but they want to show what they have and give our opponents a tough fight. Most of these players have not been involved in AFF and AFC international-level tournaments and this will be a good experience for them as well.”

The 11 group winners and four best runners-up qualify for the final tournament, which will be held in Uzbekistan next October. As Uzbekistan have automatically qualified as hosts, the fifth best runner-up will qualify for the final tournament if Uzbekistan wins their group or finish as one of the four best runners-up.

The Singapore U-18s will depart for Myanmar on Monday morning, 4 November.