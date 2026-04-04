Fabinho: We battled against Al-Hazm… and I’m planning this with Al-Ittihad’s legends

Al-Ittihad player Fabinho confirmed that his team put in a combative performance against Al-Hazm, a match which Al-Ittihad won 1–0, in the 27th round of the Saudi Professional League.

Speaking to the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Fabinho said: “The team put in a fighting performance and faced an important test, especially after the red card, as we had to fight together to hold on. We managed to keep a clean sheet and scored a goal, which reflects our fighting spirit and positive mindset.”

The Brazilian star added: “Naturally, there are still things that need improving, and we have six days to prepare for the next match, so we must be fully ready.”

On the presence of club legends Mohammed Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari, he said: “This was my first day with the team after arriving yesterday from my travels, and there wasn’t enough time to speak with the players; I simply greeted them just before the match. Tomorrow I’ll have more time to connect with them, which is a positive thing.”

He concluded: “It’s also good to have Al-Ittihad’s legends with us; their presence gives the team a huge morale boost, and they always bring a positive influence to the players and the club.”



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