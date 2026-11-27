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Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has praised two-goal Ibrahim Osman after a heavily rotated Seagulls side cruised to a 4-0 UEFA Conference League victory over Universitatea Craiova on Thursday. Making eight changes following Sunday's defeat at Hull City, the hosts maintained their unbeaten European start with a dominant display at the Amex.

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Rotated Brighton overwhelm Romanian champions

Osman scored twice and added an assist as Brighton bounced back from their 2-0 Hull City loss to climb second. After tapping in Jack Hinshelwood's third-minute cross, the Ghana winger set up Charalampos Kostoulas following Maxim De Cuyper's 20-yard strike and Vladimir Screciu's VAR dismissal. Osman then curled home a fourth against previously undefeated Craiova.

Hurzeler pleased with professional display

Only De Cuyper, Pascal Gross and Chema Andres retained their places from Sunday, yet Brighton dominated throughout despite Femi Azeez firing over late on.

Speaking to the club's official website, Hurzeler said: "I think that was a really good start, and also very important to make the game look easy, because especially the first goal helped us force [the opponent] to open up the space.

"That meant we could have more space to combine and more opportunity to attack their box. So I think we were very professional with good standards in the first half. Then, of course, the red card definitely helped us to finish - or to change - the structure of the game.

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"In the second half we created plenty of chances. I wasn't happy that we weren't clinical and clean enough finishing these chances, because I think we dropped our level a little bit there. Overall, though, winning 4-0 means that we did a lot of things well."

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Osman highlights Brighton's squad depth

It was a landmark night for the 21-year-old Osman, who opened his Brighton account down the left as Hurzeler also made a triple half-time change.

Praising the young winger's impact, Hurzeler added: "I think he showed a really good performance today.

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"He scored the first goal and created plenty of other moments. We know that his biggest quality is one-against-one, especially against teams who are sitting in a low block. It is very helpful to have these one-against-one players, and he showed a very impressive style today.

"Besides that, I'm really happy that he understands more and more how important it is to keep working hard for the clean sheet. He is also responsible for that as an offensive player, because that's always the foundation of our game. So overall, a good performance."

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Seagulls return to domestic action

Brighton return to Premier League action against Newcastle United on Sunday with renewed confidence after answering their Hull defeat. With Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh still to come back, Hurzeler's squad looks well equipped to challenge both domestically and in Europe. Maintaining this sharp form will boost their push for automatic qualification.