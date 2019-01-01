FA reviewing allegations into Chelsea's signing of Christensen

Football Leaks made allegations about the Blues' capture of the young centre-back in 2012

The FA are reviewing allegations following reports of alleged illegal payments to Andreas Christensen's father around the time of his transfer to from Brondby.

The Blues reportedly employed the young Dane's father - Sten - as a scout on the same day that they signed the player, and was paid over £650,000 across four years.

Clubs are not allowed to make payments to families of minors and the have handed both and fines and youth transfer bans in the past for similar breaches of conduct.

“The FA is aware of the allegations and we are reviewing them,” an FA spokesman said in a statement to Goal.

Sten was a goalkeeping coach at Brondby, and Football Leaks' original allegation - published by Politiken in November - suggested that he remained at his post at the Danish club and did not actually work as a scout for Chelsea.

If the Blues were to be handed a youth transfer ban, it will come at a bad time for the club, who have recently been handed a two-window ban and a £460,000 fine for a breach of conduct regarding the signing of foreign players under the age of 18 after they were found to be guilty of misconduct in 29 of the 92 cases FIFA reviewed.

Part of the investigation involved alleged payments to the mother of Bertrand Traore in 2011, prior to his signing in 2013. She was supposedly paid £155,000 and £13,000 went to AJE Bobo-Dioulasso - the club she chaired.

Traore has since left for French side , while Christensen, 22, has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season.

Chelsea were primed for an overhaul this summer as rumours continue to swirl about the future of star man Eden Hazard and exciting young talent Callum Hudson-Odoi, while loanees Gonzalo Higuain and Mateo Kovacic will have to return to their parent clubs.

Additionally, there are a raft of ageing stars at the club, with Willy Caballero, Rob Green, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud all 30 years old or older.

The club has already made one addition heading into the summer having signed Christian Pulisic from in January.