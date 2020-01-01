FA Cup draw: Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea learn quarter-final fates

As the competition approaches the final eight, a draw has already been held to decide the fixtures

The quarter-final draw was held on Wednesday night with the highest-profile match up seeing travel to later this month.

In the other confirmed fixtures so far, will host and welcome current FA Cup holders up north.

The final quarter-final will then see Norwich play the winner of and - with that duo to face off in the final last-16 match on Thursday night.

With the Foxes and Blues sitting third and fourth respectively in the Premier League, their quarter-final clash looms as the most enticing with the duo playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the league in February.

Sheffield, meanwhile, will back themselves to edge past the Gunners at home having beaten them at Bramall Lane 1-0 in October last year before drawing 1-1 at the Emirates in January.

Newcastle face the toughest quarter-final test in having to welcome Pep Guardiola's side to St. James' Park with City still chasing a treble despite their hopes of a third straight Premier League title being all but over.

Man City beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final in early March and have one foot in the quarter-finals after beating 2-1 away from home in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

"The important thing is that we are there. We want to be in the draw. We are in the draw," Guardiola said after City beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in their FA Cup last-16 clash.

"It is the FA Cup. The league we cannot win. We have two titles, FA Cup and Champions League. We prepare for it and and the end we have success."

Norwich booked their spot in the quarter-finals after a dramatic victory against Spurs at home on Wednesday. After the match ended 1-1 following extra time, the Canaries held their nerve in a penalty shoot-out with failing to convert three of their five spot-kicks.

They will welcome the winner of the FA Cup's final last-16 clash with Derby hosting the Red Devils at Pride Park on Thursday.

That match will see Rams captain Wayne Rooney face off against United for the first time, with the 34-year-old bagging three goals and contributing two assists since returning to English football with Derby.