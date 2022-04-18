FA Cup 2022 final tickets: Prices for Liverpool vs Chelsea decider & how to buy

Liverpool and Chelsea will lock horns on May 14, as they both strive to come out on top in one of the oldest football competitions in the world, the FA Cup.

The Reds came out victorious over their league rivals, Man City, in the semi-final stage, winning 3-2 in a game which saw Sadio Mane capitalising on a mistake by Zach Steffen on his way to a double.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount both netted in the second-half against London rivals, Crystal Palace, as the Blues secured a 2-0 victory and a place in the final.

So how much are tickets for the FA Cup final and how can you get them? GOAL brings you all the details you need know.

FA Cup final ticket information for Chelsea fans

Chelsea are expected to receive an allocation of approximately 30,000 tickets for the FA Cup final.

Season ticket holders will be able to purchase one ticket per person, and tickets will be sold based on loyalty points. Any unsold tickets will be sold to members at a cost of one ticket per person.

Tickets will not be available for general purchase.

Blues fans wishing to buy tickets should go through official channels, including the club website.

FA Cup final ticket information for Liverpool fans

Liverpool have yet to announce details on tickets for the final at Wembley, but it is expected that the allocation of seats for Reds fans will be similar to that of Chelsea’s - approximately at the 30,000 mark.

Further information on tickets for Liverpool fans will be made available on the club's official website.

How much do FA Cup final tickets cost?

Ticket prices have not yet been announced, but prices from last season's FA Cup final can be used as a guide.

Category Adult Concession 1 £72.50 £62.50 2 £57.50 £47.50 3 £35 £30

Ticket prices are generally divided into three categories (one, two, and three), as well as adult and concession, with a reduced price available for disabled supporters (category 3).

You can view the 2021 FA Cup ticket prices in the table above.