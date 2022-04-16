'F*ck off Pogba' - Man Utd midfielder booed by fans in Stretford End as he is substituted vs Norwich

Paul Pogba was booed off the field by some Manchester United supporters following his substitution in Saturday's Premier League win over Norwich City, with fans telling the France international to "f*ck off" from the Stretford End of Old Trafford.

The midfielder has struggled to leave his mark this term, first under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick, with the World Cup winner previously tipped to leave the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer.

Reports that United have tabled an offer of an extension that would make him their highest-paid player in recent weeks, however, have stoked ire among parts of the club's fanbase, who were quick to voice their displeasure after he exited the pitch following his performance against the Canaries.

What happened to Pogba?

Having started in midfield for United as they welcomed rock-bottom Norwich to Old Trafford, Pogba had been relatively anonymous between Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard.

The Frenchman had failed to supply any key touches throughout a first half that saw the hosts blaze into a two-goal lead through Cristiano Ronaldo, before Kieran Dowell had hooked home a response on the stroke of half-time, followed by a Teemu Pukki equaliser after the break.

A failure to impose much on the game subsequently led to the choice by Rangnick to hook him for Marcus Rashford - and as Pogba departed the pitch, clutches of Red Devils fans could be heard to chant obscenities at the playmaker as he left the action, before Ronaldo rode to the rescue with a matchwinner for his latest hat-trick in United colours.

Rangnick defends Frenchman amid jeers

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Rangnick admitted that he did not hear the criticism aimed at his star as he left the field - but while he acknowledged supporters have a right to be irritated, they should not singe out targets.

"I didn't hear it myself but I was informed after the game," the German stated.

"I can fully understand the fans are frustrated, so are we, but I don't think they should take on individual players. I don't think that is right or correct."

What is Pogba's Man Utd future?

Speculation over the future of the former Juventus player - a superstar in the making when he returned to Manchester United and with a reputation only enhanced by his part in Les Bleus' World Cup victory at Russia 2018 - has been a major topic at Old Trafford this term.

With a deal that expires at the end of the season, questions had been asked whether the midfielder would leave on a free transfer following a second spell at Old Trafford that, after an initial burst of silverware under Jose Mourinho, has failed to live up to expectation, and seen him become something of a regular scapegoat alongside skipper Harry Maguire.

But the reports suggesting an increased deal to keep him at the Theatre of Dreams seem to have been met with wide disdain, and may well have contributed to the vitriolic response directed his way during Saturday's game.

