Eze’s effort not enough to save Queens Park Rangers from Brentford defeat

The Anglo-Nigerian made a key contribution for the Rs in front of their home fans but could not help them from avoiding defeat

Eberechi Eze maintained his brilliant form, providing an assist in Queens Park ’ 3-1 loss against in Monday’s Championship game.

After helping his side stretch their unbeaten run to three games against Reading last Tuesday, the forward continued the form at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

However, the 21-year-old’s effort could not save Mark Warburton’s men from suffering their fifth defeat this season.

After Ollie Watkins opened the scoring, Eze then set up Grant Hall for his side’s equaliser in the 48th minute of the encounter.

Said Benrahma restored the lead to the visitors from the penalty spot before Watkins completed his brace.

Eze featured for the duration of the game along with his Anglo-Nigerian counterparts Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The forward will hope to help bounce back to winning ways when they take on in their next league game on Saturday.