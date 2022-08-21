The Super Eagles prospect is delighted with the way the Eagles recovered from an early setback against Aston Villa to register a 3-1 win

Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze has revealed he is 'enjoying his football' in the No.10 role for Patrick Vieira's side.

The Nigeria prospect was influential as the Eagles defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in the Premier League game staged at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The 24-year-old looked comfortable on the ball and created all sorts of problems for the opponents.

"It is good to be starting and playing and enjoying my football. I feel free and that’s what I want to continue," Eze said as per the club's official website.

"In midfield, I can get on the ball and be effective and it is just a good team to play in. People want to give you the ball and play and today it worked for us."

The Villans scored first through Ollie Watkins before the hosts replied courtesy of Wilfried Zaha - who scored a brace, and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The versatile midfielder was delighted with the way the team handled the situation after a difficult start to the match.

"We worked hard; we wanted to put in a good performance here at home and get the three points – which we did," Eze continued.

"We were looking to be creative in and around their box and see things but unfortunately [Jeffrey Schlupp's ruled-out goal] didn’t come off. But regardless we had a good performance and it’s good we came away with three points today.

"It was a difficult start but we did what we could, put in good performances and today it paid off."

Palace started their campaign with a 2-0 loss against Arsenal before holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

"We have faced tough opposition but we believe if we keep putting in performances we’ll get points, get wins and that will put us in good stead," he concluded.