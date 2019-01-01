'Eze has no limits' - QPR boss Warburton raves about Nigerian wonderkid

The Nigerian midfielder dazzled in front of goal to help the Hoops end their seven-game winless run in the Championship

manager Mark Warburton has praised Eberechi Eze for his quality and 'tremendous talent' after bagging a brace in their 2-0 win over on Saturday.

Eze found the back of the net in each half of the league encounter to take his tally to nine Championship goals this season and made him QPR's highest-scoring player.

Despite his goalscoring heroics, Warburton believes the 21-year-old still needs to work on some of his qualities as he aims for the top.

"There are no limits for Eze. It is down to him and how hard he works. Ebe is a tremendous talent. I want him to enjoy his football and he has got to understand how much hard work is required to maximise the talent that he has," Warburton told QPR TV.

“That goes for every player. We have got some very talented young players and some very experienced players in the dressing room too.

“You see Ebere’s quality with the ball and I want to keep working on his quality without the ball. To play at the very highest level, you have to make sure you have that.

“He is a talented boy, is playing exceptionally well for us, scoring goals and I hope very much that he is playing with a smile on his face as well.”

Eze will be hoping to maintain his impressive form when 14th-placed QPR visit for their next Championship fixture on Wednesday.