Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: Zimbabwean superfan Zhakata awarded Afcon 2019 final ticket and trip back home

Comments()
Getty
Botha Msila was the most famous superfan at Afcon, until his traveling partner joined him later in Egypt. We catch-up on the fan who didn't give up

Over a month ago two superfans Botha Msila and Alvin Zhakata set out to hitch-hike from Cape Town to Cairo with the purpose of watching the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

During the Cosafa Cup, the Zimbabwean, Zhakata talked the South African, Msila into making the great journey across the continent.

Msila's part in this journey has been covered extensively in South Africa, and there has been relatively less information on his partner Zhakata, a Zimbabwean nurse.

Editors' Picks

Due to Visa complications in Kenya, Msila realised the duo will not arrive in Egypt in time for Afcon. In fact, they were not sure of even reaching Egypt and many were concerned about their safety.

Msila chose to end his journey and was helped by sports television presenter Robert Marawa, a travel agency and DIRCO. He was awarded with a plane ticket from Nairobi to Cairo for his brave efforts through Africa. Even before Msila was awarded, Zhakata chose to take the risk and soldier on by road.

While Msila was treated like a celebrity on arrival by plane in Egypt, with VIP passes and complimentary match tickets at Afcon, Zhakata was braving the road. The Zimbabwean has many stories to tell, one of which includes how he walked through political unrest in Sudan and lost connection with the outside world for days.

Eventually, Zhakata made it to Egypt late, boasting he's the first person to achieve such a journey for a sports event.

Below, we can follow Zhakata's recent and historic Twitter posts, which were like diary entries as he achieved his mission.

Article continues below

We also notice how he was awarded by Caf president Ahmad Ahmad a plane ticket back home, and a ticket to Senegal v Algeria, the Afcon final.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close