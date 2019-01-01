EXTRA TIME: Yakubu Aiyegbeni links up with Nigeria U20 ahead of Fifa World Cup

The Flying Eagles are camped in Germany to prepare for the global showpiece, scheduled to start later this month in Poland

Former Super Eagles forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni visited the U20 team at their training base in Ingolstadt, on Thursday.

Nigeria are set to participate in the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup and they have been drawn against , USA and in Group D.

They will begin their campaign against at the Stadion Miejski on May 24.

Ahead of their challenge for a maiden U20 World Cup title, Aiyegbeni who ended his career as the third all-time top scorer for the Super Eagles [21 goals] stopped by in Ingolstadt to dish out advice to Paul Aigbogun's boys. He also caught up with ex-international teammate Wilson Oruma, who is the welfare officer of the team.

As part of the preparations for the country's 13th appearance on the global stage, the Flying Eagles will take on World Cup-bound for a friendly encounter in Vienna on Sunday.