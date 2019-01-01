EXTRA TIME: Watch Super Eagles arrive back in Nigeria after Afcon 2019
The Super Eagles finished third in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt 2019.
In the tournament the Nigerians lost twice, once to Madagascar in the group and then they were knocked out in the semi-finals by Algeria.
Despite those two disappointments, between those games, their best results include victories over defending champions Cameroon and then South Africa in the knockout stage.
From this collection, we can see the Super Eagles official Twitter account provide the best videos of their team.
This includes a video of the Nigerian squad leaving Egypt and walking into their plane. Then a video of them coming out of their plane which had touched down on Nigerian soil.
There are also videos of the Super Eagles arrival at the airport and we take a look at the reception from fans and dignitaries.
Looking back at Nigeria's legacy at Afcon 2019, Caf has posted a photograph of the team with their bronze medals.
As a bonus, we also include the video highlights of how Nigeria beat Tunisia 1-0 to clinch bronze at Afcon.
We’re here! #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/TWrWDWI7Jg— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 19, 2019
✈️ Thank you Egypt! #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/OTq8UhOF0I— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 19, 2019
#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #TotalAfcon2019 pic.twitter.com/ydxC1PsEJq— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 19, 2019
July 19, 2019
Big Thank you to our wonderful @NGRPresident His Excellency @MBuhari who was represented by the SGF and other top dignitaries for giving us a rousing welcome from Egypt. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/BBSEdLj0qq— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 19, 2019
📷 PICTURE PERFECT 🎉 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/92EIQ6CGk7— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
We've got your highlights for #TUNNGA ready 📺👇#TotalAFCON2019 #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/JRdznwsMKH— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019